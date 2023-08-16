Tristan Thompson showcases culinary skills on Instagram Story

 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tristan Thompson is proudly displaying his culinary skills!

In a series of updates on his Instagram Story on Monday, the professional basketball player treated his 3.9 million followers to an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of his very own curry chicken masterpiece.

At the outset, Thompson, aged 32, christened the day as "Curry Chicken Monday" alongside an image showcasing his chosen ingredients. The lineup featured organic chicken stock, elbow macaroni pasta, light coconut milk, green beans, potatoes, and carrots.

Although specific measurements remained undisclosed, he followed up the photo with a video clip demonstrating himself expertly combining the components. "Oh yes, we're cooking up! We're cooking up! We're cooking up! We're cooking up. Sheesh, Chef TT!" he enthusiastically shared with his online community.

Subsequently, Thompson unveiled the finished dish, elegantly presented on a pristine white plate positioned between a water bottle and a bottle of hot pepper sauce. His sense of achievement was evident in his accompanying caption, "Chef TT doesn't mess around [Chef Emoji]."

It's worth noting that this isn't the first instance of the athlete showcasing his flair for preparing delectable chicken recipes. Back in 2017, he shared his culinary enthusiasm in an interview with Solar Sports.

