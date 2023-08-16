 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Russia's Luna-25 probe to make grand entry into moon's orbit soon

A Soyuz 2.1b rocket with the Luna-25 lander blasts off from the launch pad at the Vostochny cosmodrome, some 180 km north of Blagoveschensk, in the Amur region, on August 11, 2023. — AFP/File
Moscow's Luna-25 lander will be making a grand entry into the moon's orbit on Wednesday becoming the first such Russian mission in almost 50 years, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Last week, Russia entered the race to the moon following its launch of the Luna-25 lander — its first moon mission since 1976 — in an effort to restart and rebuild the nation's pioneering space programme.

The lander, which is set to revolve 100 kilometres (62 miles) above the moon's surface, will touchdown on the north of the Boguslawsky crater on the lunar south pole in a planned landing by Monday.

According to Roscosmos, the cameras installed on the lander have already taken distant shots of the Earth and moon from space, AFP reported.

The lander, which weighs around 800 kilograms (1,764 pounds), was carried into space by a Soyuz rocket launched Friday from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East.

Additionally, the lander is due to stay on the moon for a year, where it will perform tasks such as collecting samples and analysing soil.

The mission comes as the future of Russia's long-running cooperation with the West in space looks in doubt, as Moscow presses ahead with its offensive in Ukraine.

Russia stated that it would go ahead with its own lunar plans, despite the European Space Agency (ESA) announcing it would not cooperate with Moscow on future missions over its actions in Ukraine.

