Nick Jonas triumphs over on-stage stumble at TD Garden in Boston

Nick Jonas encountered an unexpected mishap, during the third night of his band's latest world tour at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

A video posted by a dedicated Jonas Brothers fan page captured the incident where the 30-year-old singer stumbled near an opening on the stage, visibly mouthing an expression of pain.

Swiftly, his security personnel rushed to his aid as the father-of-one promptly recovered from the stumble and continued his performance. He was joined on stage by his older siblings Kevin and Joe, and their collective resilience impressed many who witnessed the incident, quickly propelling the moment to viral status. Concerns for his well-being were expressed by fans, with some even commenting on his impressive ability to recover so rapidly from the stumble.

The incident came shortly after Nick Jonas had a heartwarming interaction with his 19-month-old daughter, Malti, during a soundcheck at Yankees Stadium over the weekend.

The curly-haired musician captured the touching moment in a snapshot, expressing his joy with the caption, "From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words." Malti, his daughter with his wife of five years, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, accompanied him for the opening weekend of the "Five Albums, One Night: The World Tour." In the photo, Malti held onto drumsticks and sported pink headphones, while her adoring father held her protectively.

The trio, who announced their tour plans the previous month, conveyed their dedication to their families and their music as they embarked on this new chapter of their journey.

