Barbie or Oppenheimer: 'Will watch both', says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressing the media during a state briefing. — Reuters/File

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday showed interest in watching both ‘Barbie' and ‘Oppenheimer' when asked about his choice between the two movies, during a state brief.

Blinken said that he would like to watch either movie if he gets three and a half hours, showing his interest in Barbenheimer.

“I guess I should also ask if you would get three and a half hours whether you would go for Barbie or Oppenheimer,” a reporter asked.

To this, Blinken replied, “First, I also look forward to seeing Barbie, but no set plans to do that. – again, have to find the time. Maybe we can do a double feature in the briefing room – for those who have seen neither movie."

Blinken's Barbenheimer response drew laughter in the briefing room.

At another point during the briefing, a reporter after asking a question about North Korea,

“…not exactly a related note, have you seen Oppenheimer yet? And if you have, what do you think?”

Blinken replied. “I'm glad that these are two very distinct questions. To take your second question first, no, I have not yet seen Oppenheimer; I'm trying to find the, what, three-and-a-half hours necessary”.

Barbie is a fantasy comedy-drama film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The movie directed by Greta Gerwig has already grossed over 1 billion USD at the global box office, making her the first-ever solo female filmmaker with a billion-dollar film.

In the film, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie play the traditional Barbie and Ken, who leave Barbieland in search of self-discovery in the outside world. Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena, and Will Ferrell are all featured in the cast.

The biopic Oppenheimer on the other hand, follows the life of physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer, also referred to as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb." The dramatic film takes place during the political climate surrounding the atomic bomb's development.

Over 600 million USD have been made from Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which has won praise from critics. The ensemble cast includes film stars Cillian Murphy playing the lead, along with Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Matt Damon.

In context to Oppenheimer, the American bombardment of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki brought about the end of the Second World War. On August 6 and 9, 1945, respectively, the US detonated the nuclear bombs "little boy" and "fat man" on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

