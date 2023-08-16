Bradley Cooper meets ex Irina Shayk’s lover Tom Brady despite being mad at him?

Bradley Cooper has reportedly spent a fun weekend with his ex Irina Shayk and her new boyfriend Tom Brady despite being mad at him.

The A Star is Born actor is said to have great time with the new lovers at an undisclosed location as per a recent report by The Namal.

According to the publication, Cooper, Shayk and Brady were photographed laughing together while having light hearted conversations hinting at their friendly bond.

The details of their getaway alludes that the trio spend their weekend in a beachy area where they even basked in the sunlight.

Cooper arranged some “outdoor activities” for his former girlfriend, with whom he shares a daughter, and the former NFL quarterback.

They allegedly played beach volleyball and went for boating just days after an insider told National Enquirer that Cooper has his reservations about Shayk’s new romance.

Shayk sparked relationship rumours with Brady after she was spotted getting cosy with him last month after spending a night at his Los Angeles place.

Later, an insider revealed that Cooper is mad at Brady as he still has feeling for Shayk and had hopes that they would get back together.

The Hollywood hunk wanted Brady to "get lost” from Shayk’s life, as per the publication.