Meryl Streep sends fans into frenzy with original song in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 3 features Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd as guest stars

Meryl Streep has impressed fans watching the third season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, both through her acting and her singing. Despite being only two episodes into her guest stint, Streep's performance has garnered praise.

This season, the setting of the show has shifted from apartments to a theater, where the murder-mystery plot revolves around a theater performer portrayed by Paul Rudd.

In the latest episode titled Grab Your Hankies, the show concluded with an original song called Look for the Light. Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Sara Bareilles.

The song was performed by Streep and later joined by Ashley Park. Streep, known for her iconic talent, immediately fell in love with the song when she heard it over Zoom, according to showrunner John Hoffman.

The audience's response on social media shows their love for the song, with many expressing a desire for a full album.

Although Streep has showcased her singing abilities in previous films like Into the Woods and Mamma Mia!, the episode's director, Adam Shankman, aimed to highlight the simplicity of the performance, which resonated with viewers.

The inclusion of the song in Tuesday's episode is part of a new concept introduced by Short's character, who wants to transform a dramatic play into a musical to uncover the killer. Streep's involvement in the musical element has generated Emmy award buzz for her performance in this season.



Only Murders in the Building premiered in 2021 and marked Steve Martin's first regular starring role in a television series. The show also features Selena Gomez and Martin Short, with different guest stars joining each season.