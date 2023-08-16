 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meryl Streep sends fans into frenzy with original song in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 3 features Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd as guest stars
 ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 3 features Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd as guest stars

Meryl Streep has impressed fans watching the third season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, both through her acting and her singing. Despite being only two episodes into her guest stint, Streep's performance has garnered praise.

This season, the setting of the show has shifted from apartments to a theater, where the murder-mystery plot revolves around a theater performer portrayed by Paul Rudd.

In the latest episode titled Grab Your Hankies, the show concluded with an original song called Look for the Light. Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Sara Bareilles.

The song was performed by Streep and later joined by Ashley Park. Streep, known for her iconic talent, immediately fell in love with the song when she heard it over Zoom, according to showrunner John Hoffman.

The audience's response on social media shows their love for the song, with many expressing a desire for a full album. 

Although Streep has showcased her singing abilities in previous films like Into the Woods and Mamma Mia!, the episode's director, Adam Shankman, aimed to highlight the simplicity of the performance, which resonated with viewers.

The inclusion of the song in Tuesday's episode is part of a new concept introduced by Short's character, who wants to transform a dramatic play into a musical to uncover the killer. Streep's involvement in the musical element has generated Emmy award buzz for her performance in this season.

Only Murders in the Building premiered in 2021 and marked Steve Martin's first regular starring role in a television series. The show also features Selena Gomez and Martin Short, with different guest stars joining each season.

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan trolls Prince Harry after defeating him in race for TV award

Piers Morgan trolls Prince Harry after defeating him in race for TV award

This Hollywood biggie 'spent a lifetime trying to not be an actor'

This Hollywood biggie 'spent a lifetime trying to not be an actor'

Prince William reacts as England reaches Women’s World Cup final

Prince William reacts as England reaches Women’s World Cup final
Meghan Markle needs to ‘redefine’ identity: ‘Can’t harp on old beat forever’ video

Meghan Markle needs to ‘redefine’ identity: ‘Can’t harp on old beat forever’
Prince William forced to bow before King Charles after new military affiliations

Prince William forced to bow before King Charles after new military affiliations

Rita Ora pens sweet birthday wish for ‘funnest’ and ‘smartest’ Taika Waititi

Rita Ora pens sweet birthday wish for ‘funnest’ and ‘smartest’ Taika Waititi

Kate Middleton, Prince William PDA-filled video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William PDA-filled video goes viral
Drake and Sexyy Red's photos and ongoing rumors keep fans speculating

Drake and Sexyy Red's photos and ongoing rumors keep fans speculating
Katie Price faces dental woes and legal battles amid ongoing struggles

Katie Price faces dental woes and legal battles amid ongoing struggles
Angelina Jolie to move to U.S. in bid to keep kids away from Brad Pitt: 'He hates it!'

Angelina Jolie to move to U.S. in bid to keep kids away from Brad Pitt: 'He hates it!'
Gino, Gordon, and Fred set to embark on new culinary adventure in Spain

Gino, Gordon, and Fred set to embark on new culinary adventure in Spain

Meghan Markle birthday photo finally reveals her close circle of friends

Meghan Markle birthday photo finally reveals her close circle of friends