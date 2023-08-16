 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William PDA-filled video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William PDA-filled video goes viral

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have left their fans swooning with some off-duty sweet moments and the video of it has gone viral on social media.

The royal couple have become the focus of the new viral video after clips highlighting their off-duty PDA-filled gestures, taken both before and during royal events, was posted on TikTok.

The video was shared with caption, “They are amazing #royalfamily #princesskate #princewilliam.”

The video has received nearly 200,000 views and thousands of comments and likes after it was posted last week.

Commenting on it, one fan said, “Twenty years ago they met at university.. And they are still as in love as ever.”

Another said, “They are the real king and queen!.”

“Make them king and Queen now,” wrote the third fan.

The fourth commented, “long live the future King and Queen” followed by numerous heart emojis.

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan trolls Prince Harry after defeating him in race for TV award

Piers Morgan trolls Prince Harry after defeating him in race for TV award

This Hollywood biggie 'spent a lifetime trying to not be an actor'

This Hollywood biggie 'spent a lifetime trying to not be an actor'

Prince William reacts as England reaches Women’s World Cup final

Prince William reacts as England reaches Women’s World Cup final
Meghan Markle needs to ‘redefine’ identity: ‘Can’t harp on old beat forever’ video

Meghan Markle needs to ‘redefine’ identity: ‘Can’t harp on old beat forever’
Prince William forced to bow before King Charles after new military affiliations

Prince William forced to bow before King Charles after new military affiliations

Rita Ora pens sweet birthday wish for ‘funnest’ and ‘smartest’ Taika Waititi

Rita Ora pens sweet birthday wish for ‘funnest’ and ‘smartest’ Taika Waititi

Meryl Streep sends fans into frenzy with original song in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Meryl Streep sends fans into frenzy with original song in ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Drake and Sexyy Red's photos and ongoing rumors keep fans speculating

Drake and Sexyy Red's photos and ongoing rumors keep fans speculating
Katie Price faces dental woes and legal battles amid ongoing struggles

Katie Price faces dental woes and legal battles amid ongoing struggles
Angelina Jolie to move to U.S. in bid to keep kids away from Brad Pitt: 'He hates it!'

Angelina Jolie to move to U.S. in bid to keep kids away from Brad Pitt: 'He hates it!'
Gino, Gordon, and Fred set to embark on new culinary adventure in Spain

Gino, Gordon, and Fred set to embark on new culinary adventure in Spain

Meghan Markle birthday photo finally reveals her close circle of friends

Meghan Markle birthday photo finally reveals her close circle of friends