Kate Middleton, Prince William PDA-filled video goes viral

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have left their fans swooning with some off-duty sweet moments and the video of it has gone viral on social media.



The royal couple have become the focus of the new viral video after clips highlighting their off-duty PDA-filled gestures, taken both before and during royal events, was posted on TikTok.

The video was shared with caption, “They are amazing #royalfamily #princesskate #princewilliam.”

The video has received nearly 200,000 views and thousands of comments and likes after it was posted last week.

Commenting on it, one fan said, “Twenty years ago they met at university.. And they are still as in love as ever.”

Another said, “They are the real king and queen!.”

“Make them king and Queen now,” wrote the third fan.

The fourth commented, “long live the future King and Queen” followed by numerous heart emojis.