Meghan Markle’s losing friends ‘left and right’: ‘Everyone is falling away’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Meghan no longer has any allies left around her, especially since after the US move.

Royal author Christopher Andersen made these claims and admissions.

He shared everything during an interview with Us Weekly, and during this, he referenced Meghan’s dwindling star power.

He began his claims by noting. “Trying to carve out this new life for them in Hollywood, I suppose they expected the honeymoon to go on.”

But “as time passed, more and more of their allies and friends and admirers have just fallen away” instead.

In an effort to offer some insight into the reasonings behind this, the author of King: The Life of King Charles III urged the world to “see this as a kind of a narcissistic romp through Montecito.”

Mainly because the couple do not seem to be getting “the kind of support now that they had when they arrived.”

These claims have come shortly after the couple were reported to have become the butt of a few jokes since the release of South Parks’ special episode.