 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s losing friends ‘left and right’: ‘Everyone is falling away’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Meghan Markle’s losing friends ‘left and right’: ‘Everyone is falling away’
Meghan Markle’s losing friends ‘left and right’: ‘Everyone is falling away’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Meghan no longer has any allies left around her, especially since after the US move.

Royal author Christopher Andersen made these claims and admissions.

He shared everything during an interview with Us Weekly, and during this, he referenced Meghan’s dwindling star power.

He began his claims by noting. “Trying to carve out this new life for them in Hollywood, I suppose they expected the honeymoon to go on.”

But “as time passed, more and more of their allies and friends and admirers have just fallen away” instead.

In an effort to offer some insight into the reasonings behind this, the author of King: The Life of King Charles III urged the world to “see this as a kind of a narcissistic romp through Montecito.”

Mainly because the couple do not seem to be getting “the kind of support now that they had when they arrived.”

These claims have come shortly after the couple were reported to have become the butt of a few jokes since the release of South Parks’ special episode.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles issues statement after England reach football World Cup final

King Charles issues statement after England reach football World Cup final
Raquel Leviss opens up on ‘Scandoval’ after leaving mental health facility

Raquel Leviss opens up on ‘Scandoval’ after leaving mental health facility

Holly Willoughby celebrates as England reach World Cup final

Holly Willoughby celebrates as England reach World Cup final
Cillian Murphy talks Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' aspirations

Cillian Murphy talks Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' aspirations
Lionel Richie apologizes live at rescheduled show after cancelling last show

Lionel Richie apologizes live at rescheduled show after cancelling last show
After provoking people against US woman soccer player, Piers Morgan praises Lionesses video

After provoking people against US woman soccer player, Piers Morgan praises Lionesses
Piers Morgan trolls Prince Harry after defeating him in race for TV award

Piers Morgan trolls Prince Harry after defeating him in race for TV award

This Hollywood biggie 'spent a lifetime trying to not be an actor'

This Hollywood biggie 'spent a lifetime trying to not be an actor'

Prince William reacts as England reaches Women’s World Cup final

Prince William reacts as England reaches Women’s World Cup final
Meghan Markle needs to ‘redefine’ identity: ‘Can’t harp on old beat forever’ video

Meghan Markle needs to ‘redefine’ identity: ‘Can’t harp on old beat forever’
Prince William forced to bow before King Charles after new military affiliations

Prince William forced to bow before King Charles after new military affiliations

Rita Ora pens sweet birthday wish for ‘funnest’ and ‘smartest’ Taika Waititi

Rita Ora pens sweet birthday wish for ‘funnest’ and ‘smartest’ Taika Waititi