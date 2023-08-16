 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Caretaker govt vows to take action against culprits involved in Jaranwala churches vandalism

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar being presented Guard of Honor at Prime Ministers House. — APP/File
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar being presented Guard of Honor at Prime Ministers House. — APP/File

  • Stern action would be taken against those who target minorities: Kakar.
  • PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also condemns incident.
  • "Violating sanctity of places of worship is absolutely unacceptable."

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday directed law enforcement agencies to apprehend culprits behind the vandalisation of churches in Jaranwala, Faisalabad over blasphemy allegations.

“I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad. Stern action would be taken against those who violate law and target minorities,” said Kakar in a post on X, the microblogging website formerly known as Twitter.

The interim premier also said that all law enforcement agencies have asked to “apprehend culprits and bring them to justice”.

“Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands with our citizenry on equal basis,” he added.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also slammed the incident, saying: “What is happening in Jaranwala is sad and disturbing.”

“There is no place for violence in any religion. All religious places, Books and personages are sacred and deserve our highest level of respect. I urge the government to take action against the culprits,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president added.

The former premier also appealed to the “religious scholars from all schools of thought to come forward and condemn the reprehensible actions”.

“Such madness can't be allowed. Pakistan belongs to all religious minorities,” Shehbaz on X said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also condemned the incident.

“Horrified to hear about the attack on Churches in Jaranwala, Faisalabad, violating the sanctity of places of worship is absolutely unacceptable. The administration must ensure the safety of the Christian community and their Churches,” Bilawal on X said.

Earlier today, a crowd vandalised several churches and setting scores of houses on fire after accusing the Christian community of its members over alleged blasphemy.

The incident took place in Jaranwala town of the industrial district of Faisalabad, police spokesman Naveed Ahmad said. A mob had attacked the community after two Christians were accused of blasphemy, he said.

Dozens of people were blocking a nearby highway.

The local administration has called in paramilitary troops to handle the violent crowd and bring the situation under control, according to a government order seen by Reuters.

A Christian leader, Akmal Bhatti, said the crowd had torched at least five churches and looted valuables from houses that had been abandoned by their owners after clerics made announcements in mosques inciting the mob.

Several social media posts showed some churches on fire as well as houses and belongings.

More From Pakistan:

PTI urges caretaker PM to ensure timely elections

PTI urges caretaker PM to ensure timely elections
Toshakhana case: Imran Khan’s appeal against conviction fixed for hearing on August 22

Toshakhana case: Imran Khan’s appeal against conviction fixed for hearing on August 22
Interim PM Kakar completes consultations on cabinet

Interim PM Kakar completes consultations on cabinet
PTI's Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar set free after IHC suspends MPO orders

PTI's Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar set free after IHC suspends MPO orders
A-level results 2023: How can concerns of Cambridge students be addressed

A-level results 2023: How can concerns of Cambridge students be addressed
PPP senator alarmed over ECP silence on polls

PPP senator alarmed over ECP silence on polls
In a first during peacetime, no Independence Day greetings exchanged between Pakistan, India

In a first during peacetime, no Independence Day greetings exchanged between Pakistan, India
Pakistan achieves historic feat at K2 base camp

Pakistan achieves historic feat at K2 base camp
Rana Sana, Raja Riaz see polls in February next year

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz see polls in February next year
US 'ready' to work with Pakistan's interim setup on 'free and fair' polls

US 'ready' to work with Pakistan's interim setup on 'free and fair' polls
Ali Mardan Domki approved as Balochistan interim CM

Ali Mardan Domki approved as Balochistan interim CM

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO