Piers Morgan trolls Prince Harry after defeating him in race for TV award

Prince Harry was pitted against Piers Morgan, a staunch critic of his wife Meghan Markle, in the race for National Television Awards (NTA).



The Duke of Sussex's interview with Tom Bradby was nominated for the (NTA).

Piers Morgan, who lost his ITV job for criticizing Meghan Markle, was also in the run for the award in the same category.

Piers Morgan on Tuesday announced that he has been shortlisted for the award.

Sharing a news report, the TV presenter trolled the Duke of Sussex and wrote " Guess who's been shortlisted for a National Television Award? Hint- It's not Prince Harry"

He also requested his fans to vote for him.



