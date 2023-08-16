Holly Willoughby celebrates as England reach World Cup final

Holly Willoughby celebrates as England reaches World Cup final

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has congratulated women’s team as they qualified for the world cup final after defeating co-hosts Australia in the semi-final in Sydney.



Taking to Instagram, Holly Willoughby, who is currently on summer vacation, shared a photo of the team to congratulate them.

She wrote, “Utterly incredible… wow wee! Congratulations @lionesses #lionesses.”

England defeated Australia in front of more than 75,000 people in Sydney on Wednesday.



England took the lead in the first half through Ella Toone, only for Sam Kerr to equalise just after the hour, before Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo scored to put England into the final.

They will play Spain in the final of the Women´s World Cup.

It’s the first time England has reached a football World Cup Final since the men won in 1966.