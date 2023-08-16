 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘losing ground’ on Prince William’s new ‘battlefield’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘losing ground’ on Prince William’s new ‘battlefield’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘losing ground’ on Prince William’s new ‘battlefield’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly starting to ‘lose ground’ on this new battlefield Prince William has allegedly created through his popularity.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser weighed in on these claims and admissions.

She started the converastion off by admitting, “Like Wall Street, war and pretty much every industry on earth, the monarchy is now a business that is largely conducted online.”

She broke all of this down in a piece for News.com.au and added, “as antithetical as it might seem, the royal family has a proud tradition of embracing the newest of newfangled technology to push, push, push the case for the crown.”

“And on this new battlefield, a clear and very surprising winner has now emerged,” Ms Elser added while referencing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s TikTok downfall.

These findings have come despite there being no official accounts of either the Waleses or the Sussexes being on the platform.

While the volume of chatter about Harry and Meghan is greater than that of the 'bland' Waleses, the conversation “tends quite negative when it comes to the recusant royals,” Ms Elser explained.

“It’s quite the turn up for the books given that the causes and issues that Harry and Meghan champion are those that one would assume would play well with the youngster vote, like racial and gender equality, mental health and the perils of the social media cesspit.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are looking like ‘dangerously obsolescent goods’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are looking like ‘dangerously obsolescent goods’
Quinton Aaron gives shut-up call to Sandra Bullock haters amid Tuohys family lawsuit

Quinton Aaron gives shut-up call to Sandra Bullock haters amid Tuohys family lawsuit

‘He’s moved on’: Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson break up after 2 years of dating

‘He’s moved on’: Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson break up after 2 years of dating
‘Barbie’ overtakes ‘The Dark Knight’ to become Warner Bros. highest-grossing domestic release

‘Barbie’ overtakes ‘The Dark Knight’ to become Warner Bros. highest-grossing domestic release
Prince Harry ‘not royal nor content creator: ‘What does he even do?’

Prince Harry ‘not royal nor content creator: ‘What does he even do?’
Raquel Leviss sans fear shares her unfiltered truth on NSFW video

Raquel Leviss sans fear shares her unfiltered truth on NSFW video
Netflix deletes trailer for Prince Harry's documentary video

Netflix deletes trailer for Prince Harry's documentary

Trailer for Prince Harry's Netflix documentary released video

Trailer for Prince Harry's Netflix documentary released

Rebel Wilson says IVF struggle was ‘worth it’ as she celebrates daughter Royce

Rebel Wilson says IVF struggle was ‘worth it’ as she celebrates daughter Royce

Prince William and Kate Middleton capitalize on Lionesses popularity

Prince William and Kate Middleton capitalize on Lionesses popularity

Meghan Markle hasn’t just ‘burned bridges: ‘Napoleon-worthy scorched earth'

Meghan Markle hasn’t just ‘burned bridges: ‘Napoleon-worthy scorched earth'
Raquel Leviss says Bravo hasn’t paid her for ‘Scandoval’ after making her ‘the ultimate villain’

Raquel Leviss says Bravo hasn’t paid her for ‘Scandoval’ after making her ‘the ultimate villain’