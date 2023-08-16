Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘losing ground’ on Prince William’s new ‘battlefield’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly starting to ‘lose ground’ on this new battlefield Prince William has allegedly created through his popularity.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser weighed in on these claims and admissions.

She started the converastion off by admitting, “Like Wall Street, war and pretty much every industry on earth, the monarchy is now a business that is largely conducted online.”

She broke all of this down in a piece for News.com.au and added, “as antithetical as it might seem, the royal family has a proud tradition of embracing the newest of newfangled technology to push, push, push the case for the crown.”

“And on this new battlefield, a clear and very surprising winner has now emerged,” Ms Elser added while referencing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s TikTok downfall.

These findings have come despite there being no official accounts of either the Waleses or the Sussexes being on the platform.

While the volume of chatter about Harry and Meghan is greater than that of the 'bland' Waleses, the conversation “tends quite negative when it comes to the recusant royals,” Ms Elser explained.

“It’s quite the turn up for the books given that the causes and issues that Harry and Meghan champion are those that one would assume would play well with the youngster vote, like racial and gender equality, mental health and the perils of the social media cesspit.”