Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are looking like ‘dangerously obsolescent goods’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been branded ‘dangerously obsolescent goods’ by experts who believe they’ve lost their appeal.

These claims and comments about the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s brand has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down for News.com.au and started the converastion off by referencing the ‘fundamental’ changes that are brewing in the couple.

“Fundamentally, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are increasingly looking like dangerously obsolescent goods,” she started off by saying.

This is mainly due to the fact that “The shock and awe of a King’s son rejecting the Palace paradigm has long since sputtered out, the novelty of Megxit having long soured into something just sad in every sense.”

Even “The cultural resonance of that moment in time, when they went so excitingly and historically rogue, has long since dried up.”

Ms Elser also went on to note, “Years after setting up shop in California, the couple has failed to establish their legitimacy as thought leaders or activists in any substantive sense.”

Before concluding though, she also added, “The Sussexes are now stuck in this indistinct grey area when it comes to their public identity.”