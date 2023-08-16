 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Prince Harry ‘not royal nor content creator: ‘What does he even do?’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for not delivering on any fronts.

Allegations against the Sussexes, amid their current popularity stats, have been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it, she bashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and pointed out that, “The Sussexes are now stuck in this indistinct grey area when it comes to their public identity.”

“Because, what are Harry and Meghan really?” she asked.

“They are royal but also not really. They are supposedly content creators, but so far have only managed to make one TV series all about themselves. They launched a charity to much fanfare and yet in their first two years of operation, have only given out about $4.6 million.”

Whereas “The other side of the coin here is how surprisingly well the monarchy has held up in the US even after the regular TV raiding parties of Harry and Meghan,” she also added before signing off from the conversation. 

