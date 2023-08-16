Prince Harry's Netflix documentary features Meghan Markle?

The first trailer of Prince Harry's upcoming documentary has sparked debate about whether Heart of Invictus features his wife Meghan Markle.



Although the trailer, which was released on Wednesday, does not feature the Duchess of Sussex, royal observers still think Meghan may appear in some parts of the documentary.

The concept of the promo was praised by a large number of people since it does not show the US-based royal couple talking about their life struggles.

The documentary is scheduled to be premiered on Netflix on August 30.

It comes months after Meghan and Harry released their first documentary for the streaming giant.

In their first documentary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex talked about how they met and why they decided to step down as working members of the British royal family and moved to the United States.

"Heart of Invictus follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe: service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games. Premiers August 30."