Cristiano Ronaldo's surprising name origin: A Hollywood twist in the world of football

Cristiano Ronaldo, also known as CR7, one of the greatest football icons in the world, has revealed that he was named after a US politician for a very bizarre reason.



The four-time "Golden Shoe" winner, whose full name is Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, revealed that he was given a part of his name after the United States' 40th President, Ronald Reagan.

According to Dailymail, Cristiano, in an interview with GQ, revealed that Ronald Reagan, who also happened to have a three-decade-long acting career, was the favourite actor of his parents.

Portugal's all-time highest goal scorer said, "My parents named me after Reagan because they both liked this name and thought it sounded strong."

The hilarious aspect of CR7 getting named after Reagan is that, despite the latter being in his second term in office as US President at the time of Cristiano's birth (February 5, 1985), the dominant reason was Reagan being the favourite actor of his father, reports MailOnline.

Ronald Reagan starred in several TV shows throughout his acting career, including Storm Warning, The Killers, and King Row.