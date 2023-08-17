 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo's surprising name origin: A Hollywood twist in the world of football

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo's surprising name origin: A Hollywood twist in the world of football

Cristiano Ronaldo, also known as CR7, one of the greatest football icons in the world, has revealed that he was named after a US politician for a very bizarre reason.

The four-time "Golden Shoe" winner, whose full name is Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, revealed that he was given a part of his name after the United States' 40th President, Ronald Reagan.

According to Dailymail, Cristiano, in an interview with GQ, revealed that Ronald Reagan, who also happened to have a three-decade-long acting career, was the favourite actor of his parents.

Portugal's all-time highest goal scorer said, "My parents named me after Reagan because they both liked this name and thought it sounded strong."

The hilarious aspect of CR7 getting named after Reagan is that, despite the latter being in his second term in office as US President at the time of Cristiano's birth (February 5, 1985), the dominant reason was Reagan being the favourite actor of his father, reports MailOnline.

Ronald Reagan starred in several TV shows throughout his acting career, including Storm Warning, The Killers, and King Row.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Ferguson gets entry in 'family occasions', King Charles 'accepts' her

Sarah Ferguson gets entry in 'family occasions', King Charles 'accepts' her
Salma Hayek embraces magical sunset on a Mexican beach

Salma Hayek embraces magical sunset on a Mexican beach
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet keep romance under wraps in low-key relationship

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet keep romance under wraps in low-key relationship
Leonard Bernstein’s children defend Bradley Cooper amid ‘Jewface’ controversy video

Leonard Bernstein’s children defend Bradley Cooper amid ‘Jewface’ controversy
US rock band 'The Killers' apologise after inviting Russian fan on stage in Georgia

US rock band 'The Killers' apologise after inviting Russian fan on stage in Georgia
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage has ‘third party’: ‘Just like Diana’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage has ‘third party’: ‘Just like Diana’
Prince Harry's Netflix documentary features Meghan Markle? video

Prince Harry's Netflix documentary features Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘utterly lost every connection’ to King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘utterly lost every connection’ to King Charles
Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs as she works out during Italy trip

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs as she works out during Italy trip
Madonna celebrates 65th birthday with youthful selfie

Madonna celebrates 65th birthday with youthful selfie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are looking like ‘dangerously obsolescent goods’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are looking like ‘dangerously obsolescent goods’
Quinton Aaron gives shut-up call to Sandra Bullock haters amid Tuohys family lawsuit

Quinton Aaron gives shut-up call to Sandra Bullock haters amid Tuohys family lawsuit