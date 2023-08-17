Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa enjoy bowling night to dispel feud rumours

Selena Gomez has quashed the feud rumours with her friend Francia Raisa, as the duo was spotted enjoying a night out together for the second time since the speculations arose.



The 31-year-old Selena has been close friends with 35-year-old Francia since their childhood, and their friendship became quite evident in 2017 when Fransia donated her kidney to the musician amid the latter's ongoing battle with Lupus.

Speculation surfaced recently that the pair had fallen out, but the duo refuted the rumours by enjoying an evening of bowling together.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa enjoy bowling night to dispel feud rumours

They were both spotted together in Los Angeles as they made their way out of a bowling alley, accompanied by a group of friends.

Selena was spotted wearing a light blue hoodie and an oversized t-shirt, pairing them with flowing trousers, reports Metro.

Francia rocked a white crop top with black leggings and a pair of black-and-white Nike trainers.

Earlier, Francia took to Instagram to clear the air regarding the feud rumours as she posted a picture of matching leopard print heels.

She captioned the post, "No beef, just salsa."

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa enjoy bowling night to dispel feud rumours

Selena has been open about suffering from Lupus, which can cause severe damage to the heart, lungs, brain, or kidneys.

After receiving the kidney from her BFF, she paid tribute to her via an Instagram post and captioned it, "I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much, sis."