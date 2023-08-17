Queen Elizabeth II wanted Kate Middleton to get 'proper job', leave holiday resorts

Queen Elizabeth II had her share of concerns about the lifestyle of Kate Middleton.

Her Majesty the Queen believed the now Princess of Wales lead a lavish lifestyle unsuitable for the future Queen.

Royal author Katie Nichols writes in her book William and Harry about Kate : "If she was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying on Mustique.

"Kate was there so often the press dubbed her 'Queen of Mustique', a title that had previously belonged to Princess Margaret."

As per Katie, a source quoted: "It is Her Majesty's opinion that if Kate is one day going to be William's consort, then she needs a proper job.

“Swanning from one five-star holiday resort to another is not the prerequisite for a young woman possibly destined to be Queen,” they added.

Kate became the Princess of Wales in 2022, days after Queen Elizabeth II passed away. The royal is now preparing to become the next Queen after Queen Consort Camilla.