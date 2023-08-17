Jamie Foxx embraces healing and gratitude amidst health journey

Jamie Foxx is taking a moment to reflect on the journey he's undergone in terms of his health.

After a period of hospitalization stemming from a medical complication in April, the 55-year-old actor took to Instagram in a heartfelt post on Wednesday to share that he's finally regaining his sense of self.

In his Instagram caption, he expressed his gratitude, You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light."

Alongside this caption were several pictures of Foxx himself. He conveyed his appreciation for those who had extended their well wishes to him and acknowledged the individuals who had been instrumental in aiding him during his journey.



Foxx made sure to emphasize the significance of the support he's received, "U just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays."

The comments section of the post was inundated with words of encouragement. Fellow actor Jeremy Renner left a heartfelt comment: "Bless you my friend !!!" Tamar Braxton shared her own experience in a separate comment, "Brother I know that feeling!!! It only gets better from here! Thank God."



Garcelle Beauvais chimed in as well, expressing her admiration, "God is amazing and so are you!" Octavia Spencer resonated with these sentiments, affirming, "Yes He is!!! Glad you’re better." Holly Robinson Peete conveyed her support through a string of red heart emojis. Ludacris added a gold crown emoji to signify his support.

Foxx had initially broken his silence with a written post on Instagram, conveying his gratitude to his vast social media following on May 3. He subsequently supplemented this post about his health by posting a video message in July, where he delved further into his reasons for not updating fans during his hospital stay.

While the specifics of his health challenge weren't disclosed, he addressed speculations that he had experienced vision loss and paralysis, confirming that he had overcome these challenges and was able to resume work. His upcoming project, titled "The Burial," is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.