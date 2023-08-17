Ellen DeGeneres celebrates 15th anniversary with heartfelt tribute to wife Portia De Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres is experiencing a sense of deep gratitude and happiness.

On Wednesday, the 65-year-old former talk show host took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute dedicated to her wife, Portia De Rossi, in celebration of their 15th wedding anniversary.

DeGeneres expressed her feelings in a touching message, writing, "To my wife of 15 years. I fall more in love with you every day. My life is blessed because you’re in it. Happy anniversary."

The Instagram post also provided a glimpse into the couple's luxurious way of commemorating this significant milestone. Accompanying the message was a snapshot of the two, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, striking a pose on the deck of a yacht, with the breathtaking expanse of the ocean serving as a captivating backdrop. Interestingly, this yacht seems to be the same vessel featured in a photo shared by Kris Jenner just the day before.



Earlier this year, Portia De Rossi orchestrated a surprise vow renewal ceremony for her comedian spouse, with Kris Jenner presiding over the event. The intimate gathering, which took place on January 31, caught attendees unaware, as they believed they were gathering for a celebration of De Rossi's birthday. However, to their delight, De Rossi made a grand entrance donning her Zac Posen wedding gown from the couple's original wedding in August 2008.

During the heartfelt ceremony, Kris Jenner began with a brief opening speech, humorously referring to the couple as "two peas in a pod." De Rossi then playfully interjected with a surprise announcement, setting the tone for the touching moments that followed.

She expressed her heartfelt sentiments, saying, "You don't have to say anything at all but when I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you're the most important thing in the world to me."

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi have openly shared insights into their evolving relationship over the years, offering readers a glimpse into their journey in PEOPLE's Love Issue of 2021.