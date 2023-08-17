Britney Spears seeks help of celebrity lawyer to deal with Sam Asghari blackmailing

Britney Spears has reportedly teamed up with celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to deal with her estranged husband Sam Asghari’s threats.

Wasser, whose A-list clients include the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kevin Costner and Johnny Depp, will help the popstar deal with the aspiring actor’s blackmailing.

It has been reported that Asghari, who has filed for divorce from the Hold Me Closer hitmaker on Wednesday morning, has allegedly threatened the singer.

Asghari has demanded Spears to renegotiate their prenuptial agreement or he will expose her “extraordinarily embarrassing” secrets to media.

As the divorce battle is likely to turn ugly, Spears has hired Wesser, who helped the popstar fight custody battle of her kids, Sean and Jayden, in 2018 with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

In the filed divorce documents, Asghari mentioned their date of separation as July 28 while asking the Toxic hitmaker to pay for spousal support and his attorney's fees.

The Can You Keep a Secret? star’s lawyer, Neal Hersh, has alluded that Asghari could contest for prenup, confirming rumours he is forcing Spears to renegotiate their prenup.

“[He] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party,” the divorce documents read, as per TMZ.

“There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time,” it added.