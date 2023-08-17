 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Prince Harry needs ‘Shakespeare’ to bring ‘traumaquake of his existence’ alive

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed over the ‘traumaquake’ of his entire existence because only Shakespeare can ‘do it justice’.

These accusations and the ridicule has been brought to light by royal commentator Jan Moir.

She broke everything down in her piece for Perth Now.

In tis piece she started off by referencing the ‘traumaquake that is Prince Harry’s existence and went as far as to allege, “Sufferance thy name is Sussex!”

Because “It would take Shakespeare himself to do justice to the ongoing traumaquake of this couple’s existence, but perhaps the fact that the novel contains elements of their lives is coincidental and not meant to be biographical.”

This has come in response to news reports of Meghan Markle’s allegedly ‘evergrowing anxiety’ as well as Prince Harry’s rumored fight with Prince William.

Given the fact that “one of the central characters is called Will,” he “wears a ‘plain gold signet ring on his pinkie’ and is tall and aristocratic.”

The same Will is later described as ‘looking like a s** dream’” so Ms Moir feels “I think we can safely conclude any resemblance to actual persons is purely detrimental.”

