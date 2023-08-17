 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Prince Harry is ‘directionless and floating around’: report

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for looking ‘directionless and floating around’ whenever he is without the ability to constantly’ remind the world of Diana’s passing.

Accusations against Prince Harry have been issued by royal commentator Jan Moir.

She shed light on everything in one of her pieces for Perth Now.

In the piece, she started the entire topic off by saying, “Move over Steven Spielberg. Harry and Meghan are going to be the next big thing in Hollywood.”

For those unversed, all of this has come after news of the couple’s directorial aspirations, with Meet Me At The Lake, came to light.

In her piece Ms Moir referenced the book’s blurb that reads, “One Day. One Promise. Two Lives Changed.”

The book is a “breathtaking tale of star-crossed lovers” as well as the “perfect summery blend of sexy romance and second chances.”

“I see. I get it,” Ms Moir said in reference to the upcoming book.

“No one needs reminding that Harry lost his mother, Princess Diana, in a crash. Nor that Meghan revealed that she suffered from depression following the birth of her son, Archie,” she also went as far as to allege.

“Then there was the incident in Africa when they were both surviving not thriving, and the time Harry got thrown on a dog bowl back in the misery pit of London.”

Before concluding she also pointed out, “Now Meghan is wearing an anxiety patch on her wrist and Harry is nearly 40, directionless and floating around the Far East playing polo.”

