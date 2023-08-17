Meghan Markle removes engagement band: ‘Missed an interesting detail’

Meghan Markle has just been noticed outside without her engagement ring, according to the findings of eagle-eyed observers.

Reports of this change have been presented by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything in her piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she was quoted saying, “Amid the frenzy whenever the Duchess is Sussex is pictured out and about, most of us missed an interesting detail hidden in her choice of accessories – or, more accurately, lack thereof.”

For those unversed, the outing in question is the one where Meghan Markle was seen wearing a stress and anxiety patch that is said to regulate the nervous system.

In reference to this, and other paparazzi moments Ms Elser noted, “In every outing since at least May, it appears that Meghan has opted not to wear her stunning diamond engagement ring, first beamed around the world in late 2017 on the day she and Prince Harry announced they would be getting married.”

“However, she has continued to wear her wedding band, and also appears to occasionally layer it with a different, thicker gold ring.”

The engagement ring is one that was designed by Prince Harry himself, using Queen Elizabeth’s jeweler. It features a large cushion-cut diamond that was sourced from Botswana.

This is the same place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent some of their earlier relationship days together.

It further features two side stones that were part of Princess Diana’s personal jewellery collection.