Thursday, August 17, 2023
Kim Kardashian's son Psalm and cousin True sport casts and slings

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Kim Kardashian's son Psalm and cousin True sport casts and slings

Kim Kardashian is not the sole family member contending with an injury; her young four-year-old son has now sustained a considerably notable wound.

The 42-year-old mother of four posted on Instagram on Wednesday, showcasing an image of her son, Psalm, alongside his five-year-old cousin, True Thompson. The snapshot portrayed the two youngsters standing within a lavish gym located within one of the Kardashian family's opulent residences.

Both Psalm and True were adorned with arm casts. True, who is the daughter of Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, sported a vibrant pink cast that harmonized with her light pink attire. In contrast, Psalm wore a black cast while also having a sling fastened around his neck.

Accompanying the image, Kim added the caption, "Cousin cast club." In the comments section, fans expressed their apprehension and extended their well-wishes for a swift recovery for the young ones.

One supporter noted, "Psalm's injury seems rather significant," while another conveyed, "Wishing a speedy recovery to both of them." A third fan echoed the sentiment, stating, "May their recovery be swift." Another individual shared, "I can relate; I went through the same agony at their age."

Khloe also shared the photo on her social media accounts and provided an explanation for Psalm and True's conditions. In her caption, she elaborated, "Summer of 2023. Cousin cast club. Trampoline and monkey bars. They had an adventurous summer."

The injuries suffered by True and Psalm follow Kim's own disclosure of a recent fracture and ligament tear. The founder of SKIMS used her Instagram account to update her followers as she resumed her gym routine.

