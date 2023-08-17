Jamie Lynn Spears reacts on Instagram to Britney's divorce from Sam Asghari

Jamie Lynn Spears has finally shared her thoughts on the divorce between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, although she chose to express herself through social media.

In the wake of the news of the estranged couple's separation, the former star of "Zoey 101" showed her support by giving a "like" to an Instagram post that announced the breakup. The post in question, which was shared by People magazine on Wednesday, featured a throwback photo from a red carpet event featuring the once-married pair, with the caption, “Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari separate after 14 months of marriage.”

While she has chosen this subtle way to respond on social media, Jamie Lynn Spears has yet to publicly comment on her older sister's situation.

The relationship between Jamie Lynn and Britney has had its share of ups and downs over the years, and the two sisters recently reconciled after a period of bitter disagreements.



The split between Britney, 41, and the 29-year-old actor reportedly comes amidst allegations of infidelity, according to sources cited by TMZ. Asghari filed for divorce on Wednesday, specifying their date of separation as July 28th, which is 13 months following their wedding in Thousand Oaks, California.

In his filing, Asghari cited "irreconcilable differences" and requested spousal support as well as coverage for his legal fees from his estranged wife.

Sources have revealed to Page Six that he is also seeking concessions beyond what was outlined in their prenuptial agreement and has even made threats to reveal potentially damaging information about Britney unless he is compensated.

However, insiders have dismissed these tactics as "blackmail" and believe that they will not be successful. Despite this ongoing situation, Britney, often referred to as the Princess of Pop, appears to be unfazed on her Instagram account. Notably, she has enlisted the services of prominent divorce attorney Laura Wasser.



