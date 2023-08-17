 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles gives Harry tit-for-tat response for targeting Queen's aide in book

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 17, 2023

King Charles gives Harry tit-for-tat response for targeting Queens aide in book
King Charles gives Harry tit-for-tat response for targeting Queen's aide in book

In what appears to be a fresh blow to his estranged son Prince Harry, King Charles has appointed a man, who was allegedly targeted in Spare, in a major role.   

According to the British media, the monarch has appointed, Sir Edward Young, one of his senior aides to Permanent Lord in Waiting.

The local media reported that the decision is likely to displease Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as Young is seen as their "biggest hate figures" in the palace.

It has been reported that Harry referred to Sir Edward Young "The Bee" in his tell-all memoir "Spare" which was released earlier this year.

In his new role, Young would represent the King at royal events when he is not able to attend in person.

Speaking to Daily Mail, a source said, "His Majesty has great respect for Lord Young and is grateful for all the work he did for his mother, often under great pressure. This new honour is a reflection of that."

Express.co.uk reported that  Edward was one of Queen Elizabeth's most trusted attendants and was made a lord after he retired from royal service following a 19 year career.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton’s about as warm towards Meghan as a ‘frostbitten Paddle Pop’

Kate Middleton’s about as warm towards Meghan as a ‘frostbitten Paddle Pop’
Molly-Mae Hague reveals diet after admitting hate comments ‘cut deep’

Molly-Mae Hague reveals diet after admitting hate comments ‘cut deep’
Prince Harry needs ‘Shakespeare’ to bring ‘traumaquake of his existence’ alive

Prince Harry needs ‘Shakespeare’ to bring ‘traumaquake of his existence’ alive
Christina Aguilera celebrates daughter's 9th birthday with heartfelt stage moments

Christina Aguilera celebrates daughter's 9th birthday with heartfelt stage moments
Did Britney Spears cheat on Sam Asghari? New photos show couple’s PDA weeks before split

Did Britney Spears cheat on Sam Asghari? New photos show couple’s PDA weeks before split
Meme featuring Prince Harry and Kendall Jenner goes viral video

Meme featuring Prince Harry and Kendall Jenner goes viral

‘My Name Is Earl’ star Ethan Suplee shows off amazing 300-pound weight loss

‘My Name Is Earl’ star Ethan Suplee shows off amazing 300-pound weight loss
Nicole Kidman poodle 'Julian' takes the wheel in playful Instagram post

Nicole Kidman poodle 'Julian' takes the wheel in playful Instagram post
Netflix move shows it has problems with Harry and Meghan? video

Netflix move shows it has problems with Harry and Meghan?

Angelina Jolie enjoys valuable family moments in NYC with son Pax

Angelina Jolie enjoys valuable family moments in NYC with son Pax
Iconic British presenter Michael Parkinson passes away, aged 88

Iconic British presenter Michael Parkinson passes away, aged 88
Social media users poke fun at Kim Kardashian's bold new bob hairstyle

Social media users poke fun at Kim Kardashian's bold new bob hairstyle