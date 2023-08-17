King Charles gives Harry tit-for-tat response for targeting Queen's aide in book

In what appears to be a fresh blow to his estranged son Prince Harry, King Charles has appointed a man, who was allegedly targeted in Spare, in a major role.

According to the British media, the monarch has appointed, Sir Edward Young, one of his senior aides to Permanent Lord in Waiting.

The local media reported that the decision is likely to displease Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as Young is seen as their "biggest hate figures" in the palace.

It has been reported that Harry referred to Sir Edward Young "The Bee" in his tell-all memoir "Spare" which was released earlier this year.

In his new role, Young would represent the King at royal events when he is not able to attend in person.

Speaking to Daily Mail, a source said, "His Majesty has great respect for Lord Young and is grateful for all the work he did for his mother, often under great pressure. This new honour is a reflection of that."

Express.co.uk reported that Edward was one of Queen Elizabeth's most trusted attendants and was made a lord after he retired from royal service following a 19 year career.

