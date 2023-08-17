Kate Middleton’s about as warm towards Meghan as a ‘frostbitten Paddle Pop’

The alleged attitude Kate Middleton holds towards Meghan Markle has just come into question, especially considering the fact that her popularity has stayed intact.

These claims have been referenced by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She made her thoughts known in a candid piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she touched upon the current numbers from the YouGov poll as well as Kate Middleton’s standing.

According to their findings, Kate stands with a total net figure of 35 percent.

Whereas Meghan Markle “has the lowest numbers (per the latest available figures directly from YouGov), putting her on 40 per cent popularity with 23 per cent of people disliking her, et vòila, a net figure of plus 17.”

Despite all of this, however, it’s fascinating that Kate remains so liked on US soil given the charges and claims made about her by the Sussexes”

“That she, along with William, encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi; that she was about as warm towards Meghan as a frostbitten Paddle Pop that had been forgotten in the freezer and that she made Meghan cry over a bridesmaid dress contretemps.”