 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s about as warm towards Meghan as a ‘frostbitten Paddle Pop’

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Kate Middleton’s about as warm towards Meghan as a ‘frostbitten Paddle Pop’
Kate Middleton’s about as warm towards Meghan as a ‘frostbitten Paddle Pop’

Kate Middleton’s popularity and the alleged attitude she has been accused of harboring has come into question.

Kate Middleton’s rising popularity, despite the alleged attitude she is accused of harboring has just come into question.

The alleged attitude Kate Middleton holds towards Meghan Markle has just come into question, especially considering the fact that her popularity has stayed intact.

These claims have been referenced by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She made her thoughts known in a candid piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she touched upon the current numbers from the YouGov poll as well as Kate Middleton’s standing.

According to their findings, Kate stands with a total net figure of 35 percent.

Whereas Meghan Markle “has the lowest numbers (per the latest available figures directly from YouGov), putting her on 40 per cent popularity with 23 per cent of people disliking her, et vòila, a net figure of plus 17.”

Despite all of this, however, it’s fascinating that Kate remains so liked on US soil given the charges and claims made about her by the Sussexes”

“That she, along with William, encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi; that she was about as warm towards Meghan as a frostbitten Paddle Pop that had been forgotten in the freezer and that she made Meghan cry over a bridesmaid dress contretemps.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'last chance' with Netflix: 'Zero track record'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'last chance' with Netflix: 'Zero track record'
Harry's friend Nacho turns out to be admirer of Jennifer Aniston who 'dislikes' Meghan

Harry's friend Nacho turns out to be admirer of Jennifer Aniston who 'dislikes' Meghan
Former Loona member Chuu WINS lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative

Former Loona member Chuu WINS lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative
Prince Harry has ‘taken a serious tumble’ down

Prince Harry has ‘taken a serious tumble’ down
Prince William reminds people of his US visit ahead of Harry's birthday

Prince William reminds people of his US visit ahead of Harry's birthday

Meghan Markle removes engagement band: ‘Missed an interesting detail’

Meghan Markle removes engagement band: ‘Missed an interesting detail’
Prince William urged to follow Infanta Sofiá and Queen Letizia's lead

Prince William urged to follow Infanta Sofiá and Queen Letizia's lead
Molly-Mae Hague reveals diet after admitting hate comments ‘cut deep’

Molly-Mae Hague reveals diet after admitting hate comments ‘cut deep’
King Charles gives Harry tit-for-tat response for targeting Queen's aide in book

King Charles gives Harry tit-for-tat response for targeting Queen's aide in book
Prince Harry needs ‘Shakespeare’ to bring ‘traumaquake of his existence’ alive

Prince Harry needs ‘Shakespeare’ to bring ‘traumaquake of his existence’ alive
Christina Aguilera celebrates daughter's 9th birthday with heartfelt stage moments

Christina Aguilera celebrates daughter's 9th birthday with heartfelt stage moments
Did Britney Spears cheat on Sam Asghari? New photos show couple’s PDA weeks before split

Did Britney Spears cheat on Sam Asghari? New photos show couple’s PDA weeks before split