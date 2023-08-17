Christina Aguilera celebrates daughter's 9th birthday with heartfelt stage moments

Christina Aguilera is commemorating the ninth birthday of her daughter, Summer Rain.

On the recent Wednesday, the renowned singer of "What A Girl Wants," aged 42, who just performed her debut show in Israel on August 10, took to Instagram to share a series of images and a video, celebrating her daughter Summer's ninth birthday.

The collection of photos and a heartwarming video captured moments of the nine-year-old sharing the stage with her mother and the backup dancers during a live performance.

In the caption accompanying the post, the singer expressed, "Happy 9th birthday to our sweet Summer Rain. Today I find myself reflecting on how fast time has gone by. These 9 years have been filled with boundless love, heartwarming hugs, staying up too late, Disney adventures, and most recently, the joy of gracing the stage alongside you."

Throughout the posted images, Summer, who marked her birthday on the very Wednesday, sported black shorts and a matching T-shirt, adorned with what seemed to be a portrait of Aguilera on the front. Another image in the series displayed her seated behind a drum set, donning a white T-shirt.



The mother conveyed her sentiments further, stating, "Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment. Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much!"

Within one of the videos shared in the collection, Aguilera could be seen embracing a beaming Summer, dancing together while harmonizing into a microphone, all while their backing dancers added flair to the scene.

The "Genie In A Bottle" singer shares her daughter with her fiancé of nearly a decade, film producer Matt Rutler. Beyond Summer, Aguilera is also mother of her 15-year-old son, Max Liron, whom she shares with her former husband, music producer Jordan Bratman.

As far back as March, the mother of two conversed with "People", sharing insights into how her daughter, Summer, encouraged her to learn the art of hairstyling.