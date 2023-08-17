Prince William urged to follow Infanta Sofiá and Queen Letizia's lead

Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofiá will be attending the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Australia to support Spain.



Infanta Sofía is the younger daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia while Prince William and King Felipe are great-great-grandchildren of King George of the Hellenes.

Royal observers are wondering why the Football Association President Prince William isn't going to support England.

The Prince of Wales has been supporting the Lionesses on social media but is not due to visit Australia.

The final is scheduled to be played on August 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

England and Spain have met 11 times in women's football internationals prior to the 2022 Women's World Cup final - and the Lionesses will be enthused by the knowledge that they hold the advantage with six victories, the last coming just over a year ago.

Spain have won just two, while three draws have been contested.







