Prince William reminds people of his US visit ahead of Harry's birthday

Prince William on Thursday reminded people of his upcoming visit to New York.

The Prince of Wales said that his Earth Short Prize is heading to New York for the 2nd Innovation Summit.

According to the local media, William will visit New York City on Monday, September 18, and Tuesday, September 19.

His visit comes just three days after Prince Harry celebrates his birthday.

The Prince of Wales is not expected to meet his brother Harry and Meghan Marle in the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in California with their two children.

William had planned to attend the same event last year but Queen Elizabeth’s death meant that he did not travel and instead delivered a video message.

Co-hosted by the Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies, the summit will see the 15 Earthshot Prize finalists for 2023 unveiled. The actual awards this year will take place in Singapore in November, with William and Kate expected to visit the country together for the event.





