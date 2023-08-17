Harry's friend Nacho turns out to be admirer of Jennifer Aniston who 'dislikes' Meghan

Prince Harry's friend Nacho Figueras has turned out to be one of the admirers of Hollywood diva Jennifer Aniston.

The Argentine polo player is currently visiting Asia along with his pal Prince Harry to support Sentibale, a charity co-funded by the Duke of Sussex to help children affected by HIV.

Nacho was one of thousands of people who liked Jennifer Aniston's Instagram post dedicated to her "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow.



Aniston recently drew criticism for following an Instagram page that is known for attacking Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Amber Heard, Angelina Jolie, and several other celebrities.

The actor has avoided unfollowing the controversial page despite being criticized by the media and supporters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The "Friends" actor has been caught liking several posts mocking Harry and Meghan.