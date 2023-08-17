 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Prince William, Kate warned Harry would 'hit back again' if 'forgiven'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should not be forgiven by Prince William and Kate Middleton, says an expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales should not give the Sussexes another chance amid cries for a patch up.

Royal expert Tom Bower urges: "They can only do them harm. Harry and Meghan have only said awful things about William and Kate. Why on earth should William and Kate forgive them?"

If the future King and Queen forgive the Californian Royals, Mr Bower predicts the couple will harm them again.

He tells Express.co.uk: "They would just use it to hit back again. They're so selfish, Harry and Meghan. They only think of themselves. They only think of how they have been harmed. 

"They never think that when they told all their lives to Oprah Winfrey or in his [Harry's] book Spare; his terrible accusations against William and Kate and against Camilla, it was just shocking behaviour. Why should anyone forget what he did or forgive him?" He added.

