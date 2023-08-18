Britney Spears only trusts THIS person after Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears’ circle of trusted friends has reduced with split from Sam Asghari.

The pop star, who is now single days after Asghari filed for divorce, can only trust her security team and manager.

A source reveals: “She has one confidant, [her manager] Cade [Hudson]. Then there's her security team, and after that her support system falls off a cliff."

Amid the split news, it is reported that Britney is protected by an iron clad prenup.

Sam himself spoke about the document in a cheeky Instagram Story after his engagement with the singer last year.

"Thank you for your concern about the prenup! Of course we’re getting ironclad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."

Earlier, an insider told TMZ: “It’s about a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”