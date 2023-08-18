 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears only trusts THIS person after Sam Asghari split

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 18, 2023

Britney Spears only trusts THIS person after Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears’ circle of trusted friends has reduced with split from Sam Asghari.

The pop star, who is now single days after Asghari filed for divorce, can only trust her security team and manager.

A source reveals: “She has one confidant, [her manager] Cade [Hudson]. Then there's her security team, and after that her support system falls off a cliff."

Amid the split news, it is reported that Britney is protected by an iron clad prenup.

Sam himself spoke about the document in a cheeky Instagram Story after his engagement with the singer last year.

"Thank you for your concern about the prenup! Of course we’re getting ironclad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."

Earlier, an insider told TMZ: “It’s about a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears gushed about pure 'joy' before Sam Asghari divorce

Britney Spears gushed about pure 'joy' before Sam Asghari divorce
Prince William, Kate warned Harry would 'hit back again' if 'forgiven'

Prince William, Kate warned Harry would 'hit back again' if 'forgiven'
Meghan Markle wants Jennifer Lopez to perform at Invictus Games: report

Meghan Markle wants Jennifer Lopez to perform at Invictus Games: report
Prince Harry’s directorial debut is like the ‘Kardashians launching a credit card’

Prince Harry’s directorial debut is like the ‘Kardashians launching a credit card’
Selena Gomez announces release date for new song

Selena Gomez announces release date for new song
Le Sserafim’s Yunjin reveals her feelings on solo performances

Le Sserafim’s Yunjin reveals her feelings on solo performances
Seventeen’s S.Coups to halt activities to get surgery for torn ACL, fans react

Seventeen’s S.Coups to halt activities to get surgery for torn ACL, fans react
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'last chance' with Netflix: 'Zero track record' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'last chance' with Netflix: 'Zero track record'
Harry's friend Nacho turns out to be admirer of Jennifer Aniston who 'dislikes' Meghan

Harry's friend Nacho turns out to be admirer of Jennifer Aniston who 'dislikes' Meghan
Former Loona member Chuu WINS lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative

Former Loona member Chuu WINS lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative
Prince Harry has ‘taken a serious tumble’ down

Prince Harry has ‘taken a serious tumble’ down
Prince William reminds people of his US visit ahead of Harry's birthday

Prince William reminds people of his US visit ahead of Harry's birthday