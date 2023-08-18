 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Sam Asghari announces split from Britney Spears: 'Be kind and thoughtful'

Friday, August 18, 2023

Sam Asghari has officially broken silence on his split with Britney Spears.

The actor has confirmed that he has indeed filed for divorce from the popstar a year after their wedding.

Turning to his Instagram Stories in a new statement, he announced: "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

"We will hold on to the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always."

Sam added: "S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

Sam's confession comes after the news of his split with Spears went viral on the internet after an extensive report from TMZ.

Sources suggest that the couple was also involved in physical fights throughout the course of their relationship.

