Britney Spears mom stands by singer after abandoning her during conservatorship

Britney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears is finally standing by her amid her shocking split from Sam Asghari after abandoning for 13 years during her conservatorship.

Lynne has reportedly asked the Toxic singer to come “live with her” now that the aspiring actor has left her post 14-month marriage due to cheating and physical abuse allegations.

The 68-year-old feels “furious” at Asghari for leaving the popstar alone even though he knew Britney was mentally sick when he married her.

According to Page Six, Lynne is “begging” Britney to leave Los Angeles and move in with her. "LA is toxic and the only thing keeping her there was [Sam]," the source added.

"Lynne believes she can heal and regroup in Louisiana, then return to LA when she is ready,” the insider shared.

Speaking of her views on Asghari, the insider said, "Lynne [Spears] is furious at [Sam] for abandoning Britney” after their six-year relationship.

"He took a vow to stand by her side through sickness and health — and he knew she was not well [when they married],” the insider noted.

The source said it is not confirmed whether or not Britney, who still has not completely reconciled with her mom since her conservatorship was terminated in 2021, will accept Lynne’s offer.

"Her meeting with her mom went OK, but there’s still a lot of hurt there," the source said referring to Britney’s meeting with her mom earlier this year.

Sam filed for divorce from Britney on Wednesday, mentioning their date of separation as July 28 while asking the Hold Me Closer hitmaker to pay for spousal support and his attorney's fees.

In the filed documents, the Can You Keep a Secret? star’s lawyer, Neal Hersh, has alluded that Asghari could contest for prenup, confirming rumours he is forcing Spears to renegotiate their prenup.