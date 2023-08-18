Meghan Markle set to disappoint King Charles over Lilibet yet again?

Lilibet won’t meet King Charles on his birthday?

Britain's King Charles and his granddaughter Lilibet meeting is not expected on his 75th birthday in November, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Angela Levin has claimed that Meghan Markle would not attend her father-in-law King Charles's birthday celebrations and would remain in California with daughter Princess Lilibet.

However, she said Prince Harry could attend birthday celebrations with his son Prince Archie on November 14.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Angela said it is likely that the royal couple would get an invite, along with their children, however, Meghan and Lilibet would not come.

Angela said, “He (Harry) could go on his own and bring Archie with him.”



“He’s a big boy now, five, and he could see his cousins.”

Regarding King Charles birthday, Angela Levin said: “Charles would want Harry and Meghan’s children there.”

The publication quoted Angela as saying Archie, Lilibet, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'welcome at King Charles birthday.'