WATCH: Suniel Shetty meets Shahid Afridi’s daughters in heartfelt moment

An endearing video went viral on the internet in which Bollywood’s famous actor Suniel Shetty can be seen meeting former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi and his daughters.



The hearting exchange took place in the United States where the former Pakistani skipper exchanged pleasantries with the Indian actor.

Both can be seen captivated in a jubilant discussion in the video. Afridi then introduced her two daughters to Shetty.

Afridi’s two daughters had a heartwarming exchange with the Shetty.

The former Pakistani skipper also asked his little one to “say Assalamualaikum” to the Bollywood actor.