 
menu menu menu
sports
Friday, August 18, 2023
By
Sohail Imran

WATCH: Suniel Shetty meets Shahid Afridi’s daughters in heartfelt moment

By
Sohail Imran

Friday, August 18, 2023

An endearing video went viral on the internet in which Bollywood’s famous actor Suniel Shetty can be seen meeting former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi and his daughters.

The hearting exchange took place in the United States where the former Pakistani skipper exchanged pleasantries with the Indian actor.

Both can be seen captivated in a jubilant discussion in the video. Afridi then introduced her two daughters to Shetty.

Afridi’s two daughters had a heartwarming exchange with the Shetty. 

The former Pakistani skipper also asked his little one to “say Assalamualaikum” to the Bollywood actor.

More From Sports:

Lionel Messi describes experience with Miami 'opposite' of PSG

Lionel Messi describes experience with Miami 'opposite' of PSG
MLB star Wander Franco's career in jeopardy over disturbing minor relationship charges

MLB star Wander Franco's career in jeopardy over disturbing minor relationship charges
Trans women barred from female chess matches as global body imposes curbs

Trans women barred from female chess matches as global body imposes curbs
Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium ‘capable of hosting’ FIFA WC qualifier matches

Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium ‘capable of hosting’ FIFA WC qualifier matches
Queen Letizia to attend Spain-England football final to support national team

Queen Letizia to attend Spain-England football final to support national team
Accepting mistakes? PCB rectifies error made in minus-Imran Khan video

Accepting mistakes? PCB rectifies error made in minus-Imran Khan video
Manchester City seize maiden UEFA Super Cup in dramatic penalty shootout vs Sevilla

Manchester City seize maiden UEFA Super Cup in dramatic penalty shootout vs Sevilla
Asia Cup Sri Lanka leg tickets to go up for grabs today

Asia Cup Sri Lanka leg tickets to go up for grabs today
Lionel Messi's massive 9-goal streak propels Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi's massive 9-goal streak propels Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final
FIFA Women's World Cup: England beat Australia to qualify for final

FIFA Women's World Cup: England beat Australia to qualify for final

'We can't forget 1992 World Cup and its victorious captain': Wahab Riaz on PCB's minus-Imran Khan video video

'We can't forget 1992 World Cup and its victorious captain': Wahab Riaz on PCB's minus-Imran Khan video
'Shock of my life,' Wasim Akram on Imran Khan's exclusion from PCB video

'Shock of my life,' Wasim Akram on Imran Khan's exclusion from PCB video