Britney Spears’ shocking activity that forced Sam Asghari to file for divorce

File Footage

Sam Asghari was shocked to his core after he found an inappropriate video of his wife Britney Spears with a male staff member, recent report revealed.

The aspiring actor revealed he discovered that the Toxic hitmaker was cheating on him with one of the staffers when he saw a video of them “together in a compromising position.”

According to TMZ, Asghari made the shocking revelation about the popstar which forced him to divorce her, saying, “Britney asked at least one staffer to shoot video of her naked.”

"Not only that, we're told Sam believes she hooked up with at least one of the male staff members working at her home,” the source revealed.

Even though a source close to Spears has denied allegations that she was being unfaithful to Asghari, he went on to file divorce from her citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Breaking silence on his divorce, Asghari shared on Instagram, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.”

"We will hold on to the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always,” he wrote before adding that "s**t happens.”

“Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."