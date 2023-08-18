 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears’ shocking activity that forced Sam Asghari to file for divorce

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 18, 2023

File Footage 

Sam Asghari was shocked to his core after he found an inappropriate video of his wife Britney Spears with a male staff member, recent report revealed.

The aspiring actor revealed he discovered that the Toxic hitmaker was cheating on him with one of the staffers when he saw a video of them “together in a compromising position.”

According to TMZ, Asghari made the shocking revelation about the popstar which forced him to divorce her, saying, “Britney asked at least one staffer to shoot video of her naked.”

"Not only that, we're told Sam believes she hooked up with at least one of the male staff members working at her home,” the source revealed.

Even though a source close to Spears has denied allegations that she was being unfaithful to Asghari, he went on to file divorce from her citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Breaking silence on his divorce, Asghari shared on Instagram, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.”

"We will hold on to the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always,” he wrote before adding that "s**t happens.”

“Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

More From Entertainment:

Blake Lively stuns in vibrant red, presenting 'Betty Buzz' beverage line

Blake Lively stuns in vibrant red, presenting 'Betty Buzz' beverage line

King Charles infuriates Prince Harry with latest move?

King Charles infuriates Prince Harry with latest move?
Jennifer Aniston still healing years after very public & painful Brad Pitt divorce video

Jennifer Aniston still healing years after very public & painful Brad Pitt divorce
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler celebrate birthday with LA lunch date

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler celebrate birthday with LA lunch date
Hollywood's A-listers gather in New York to celebrate Robert De Niro's 80th birthday

Hollywood's A-listers gather in New York to celebrate Robert De Niro's 80th birthday
Khloe Kardashian and daughter share matching outfits on Italian getaway

Khloe Kardashian and daughter share matching outfits on Italian getaway
Kanye West leaves Bianca Censori with ‘puzzling’ financial control

Kanye West leaves Bianca Censori with ‘puzzling’ financial control
Piers Morgan shares sweet advice for Prince William amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video

Piers Morgan shares sweet advice for Prince William amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Inside Harry Styles' ‘new’ romance with Taylor Russell after Olivia Wilde split video

Inside Harry Styles' ‘new’ romance with Taylor Russell after Olivia Wilde split
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘troubled marriage’ still a reality: ‘Big test’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘troubled marriage’ still a reality: ‘Big test’
Meghan Markle set to disappoint King Charles over Lilibet yet again?

Meghan Markle set to disappoint King Charles over Lilibet yet again?
Kevin Federline warns Britney Spears amid her shocking divorce from Sam Asghari

Kevin Federline warns Britney Spears amid her shocking divorce from Sam Asghari