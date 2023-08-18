 
entertainment
Friday, August 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry branded ‘royal truant’ painting a ‘grim picture’

Prince Harry has just been branded a ‘royal truant’ that is painting a ‘grimmer picture’.

Comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s US relationship has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke things down by discussing what the relationship ‘should have been’ between the Sussexes and the US of A.

Her claims were brought to light during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece, Ms Elser spoke at length about the seemingly ‘perfect’ bond between the two and said, “On paper, if you’re doing back-of-a-beer-coaster calculations, the US of A and the Sussexes are made for one another.”

“A nation and a couple whose foundational moment was escaping the clutches of the dastardly British monarchy. A nation and a couple who threw off the rule of an oppressive sovereign to create their own destiny.”

“A nation and a couple who have defined themselves in opposition to a paternalistic institution that sought to bring them to heel,” Ms Elser also added.

“On paper, we should be seeing a love-in between the Sussexes and Americans so ardent it would make a Woodstock attendee blush. And yet now, fresh polling has come out revealing that Amer-I-cans have quite the mixed feelings about the royal truants.”

Especially considering the results of the most recent YouGov poll conducted by Newsweek.

According to Ms Elser, it “paints a grimmer picture” leaving Prince Harry as the 1181st most popular person, whereas Meghan stands at 1847th.

For those unversed, the YouGov polls rank people by two factors, favorability and unfavourability. Subtracting the latter from the former gives the current results.

