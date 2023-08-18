 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian and daughter share matching outfits on Italian getaway

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 18, 2023

Khloe Kardashian and daughter share matching outfits on Italian getaway
Khloe Kardashian and daughter share matching outfits on Italian getaway

Khloé Kardashian has a little doppelganger in her midst!

Recently, the 39-year-old founder of Good American took to Instagram to share a delightful sequence of images from her vacation in Italy. The snapshots featured Kardashian and her 5-year-old daughter, True, side by side, both elegantly clad in matching floral dresses by Dolce & Gabbana. One heartwarming photo captured the mother-daughter duo holding hands, sharing an affectionate air kiss.

In another captivating shot, the pair struck a pose on a picturesque lakeside dock. The series was completed with a comical snapshot of the two indulging in rowboating fun. True, displaying her vibrant new pink cast, triumphantly held an oar aloft, while her mother looked on with evident amusement.

Adding a touch of poetic sentiment to her caption, Kardashian wrote, "L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle," which translates to "The love that moves the sun and the other stars."

The reality TV luminary is a proud parent to both her daughter True and her 12-month-old son, Tatum, shared with her former partner, Tristan Thompson.

Back in July, Kardashian shared a comedic video where she, daughter True, and her niece Dream, 6, playfully recorded a video during a sleepover. The trio dubbed themselves the "fancy girls," with Kardashian kicking off the video in a flamboyant faux-fur pink jacket, playfully rapping.

Following suit, True and Dream took their turns in the spotlight. True, dressed in a charming pink Hello Kitty T-shirt and stylish sunglasses, confidently delivered her lines as one of the "fancy girls."

More From Entertainment:

Blake Lively stuns in vibrant red, presenting 'Betty Buzz' beverage line

Blake Lively stuns in vibrant red, presenting 'Betty Buzz' beverage line

King Charles infuriates Prince Harry with latest move?

King Charles infuriates Prince Harry with latest move?
Jennifer Aniston still healing years after very public & painful Brad Pitt divorce video

Jennifer Aniston still healing years after very public & painful Brad Pitt divorce
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler celebrate birthday with LA lunch date

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler celebrate birthday with LA lunch date
Britney Spears’ shocking activity that forced Sam Asghari to file for divorce video

Britney Spears’ shocking activity that forced Sam Asghari to file for divorce
Hollywood's A-listers gather in New York to celebrate Robert De Niro's 80th birthday

Hollywood's A-listers gather in New York to celebrate Robert De Niro's 80th birthday
Kanye West leaves Bianca Censori with ‘puzzling’ financial control

Kanye West leaves Bianca Censori with ‘puzzling’ financial control
Piers Morgan shares sweet advice for Prince William amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video

Piers Morgan shares sweet advice for Prince William amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Inside Harry Styles' ‘new’ romance with Taylor Russell after Olivia Wilde split video

Inside Harry Styles' ‘new’ romance with Taylor Russell after Olivia Wilde split
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘troubled marriage’ still a reality: ‘Big test’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘troubled marriage’ still a reality: ‘Big test’
Meghan Markle set to disappoint King Charles over Lilibet yet again?

Meghan Markle set to disappoint King Charles over Lilibet yet again?
Kevin Federline warns Britney Spears amid her shocking divorce from Sam Asghari

Kevin Federline warns Britney Spears amid her shocking divorce from Sam Asghari