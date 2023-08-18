Khloe Kardashian and daughter share matching outfits on Italian getaway

Khloé Kardashian has a little doppelganger in her midst!

Recently, the 39-year-old founder of Good American took to Instagram to share a delightful sequence of images from her vacation in Italy. The snapshots featured Kardashian and her 5-year-old daughter, True, side by side, both elegantly clad in matching floral dresses by Dolce & Gabbana. One heartwarming photo captured the mother-daughter duo holding hands, sharing an affectionate air kiss.

In another captivating shot, the pair struck a pose on a picturesque lakeside dock. The series was completed with a comical snapshot of the two indulging in rowboating fun. True, displaying her vibrant new pink cast, triumphantly held an oar aloft, while her mother looked on with evident amusement.

Adding a touch of poetic sentiment to her caption, Kardashian wrote, "L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle," which translates to "The love that moves the sun and the other stars."

The reality TV luminary is a proud parent to both her daughter True and her 12-month-old son, Tatum, shared with her former partner, Tristan Thompson.



Back in July, Kardashian shared a comedic video where she, daughter True, and her niece Dream, 6, playfully recorded a video during a sleepover. The trio dubbed themselves the "fancy girls," with Kardashian kicking off the video in a flamboyant faux-fur pink jacket, playfully rapping.

Following suit, True and Dream took their turns in the spotlight. True, dressed in a charming pink Hello Kitty T-shirt and stylish sunglasses, confidently delivered her lines as one of the "fancy girls."