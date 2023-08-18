Hollywood's A-listers gather in New York to celebrate Robert De Niro's 80th birthday

Robert De Niro marked the passing of another year in his life, and numerous prominent figures from the entertainment industry gathered to commemorate this significant milestone.

As he turned 80 on Thursday, the celebrated actor from "Casino" was joined by his family and close companions in New York for a special dinner held in his honor. Notably, Tiffany Chen, De Niro's girlfriend, was there by his side to support him on his momentous day.

Among the attendees, music legend Paul McCartney and his spouse Nancy Shevell graced the occasion, making it a delightful date night as they entered the restaurant.

The renowned filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola also made an appearance at the notable New York City establishment to extend his birthday wishes to the revered actor known for his role in "The Godfather."

A roster of notable personalities further elevated the star-studded event. George Lucas, the visionary behind the Star Wars franchise, was present, along with Christopher Walken, famed for his role in "Pulp Fiction," and civil rights advocate Al Sharpton.

The gathering was also graced by the Former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, who made an entrance in a vintage red BMW and personally parked the vehicle. Chazz Palminteri, De Niro's co-star in "A Bronx Tale," also added to the prestigious guest list.

Martin Scorsese, a frequent collaborator with De Niro, was among the attendees, making an appearance both while entering and leaving the restaurant, taking time to interact with fans and sign autographs.

Illusionist David Blaine added a touch of flair to the proceedings, arriving on a motorcycle with a pair of stylish shades. Notable actresses Bette Midler and Jane Krakowski were also present, further enhancing the star-studded gathering.

Earlier in the day, De Niro's daughter, Drena De Niro, expressed her heartfelt wishes for her father's birthday on social media. She shared a repost of a black-and-white portrait initially uploaded by Debi Mazar on Instagram. The caption added a personal touch to the message, "Happy 80 you know who! Happy Birthday Bob! Wishing you a happy 80th! Much love to you & the family! Have fun tonight!"

It's worth noting that De Niro recently welcomed his seventh child with Tiffany Chen. On April 6, the Oscar-winning actor celebrated the birth of his daughter, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, who weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz.

In an interview with ET Canada, De Niro corrected an interviewer's count of his children, pointing out that he actually has seven children, not six.