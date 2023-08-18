Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler celebrate birthday with LA lunch date

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler maintained a low-profile demeanor during a recent casual lunch outing.

The duo was observed strolling hand in hand, relishing some quality moments together in Los Angeles on a Thursday. This rendezvous likely marked the celebration of Butler's upcoming 32nd birthday on August 17.

Preceding this recent outing, the actor, renowned for his portrayal of Elvis, and the 21-year-old Gerber were also captured in photos on a double date with Gerber's parents – supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber. Their escapades included romantic retreats to Mexico as well.

The most recent spotting in Los Angeles closely follows their date night from the previous Sunday. On that occasion, Butler and Gerber were seen leaving Nobu Malibu in the company of Karlie Kloss and her spouse Joshua Kushner. The quartet then hopped into a vehicle and departed.

Back in December 2021, PEOPLE magazine reported that Gerber and Butler were spending time together in anticipation of the holiday season. A source during that time mentioned that Gerber was thoroughly enjoying her moments with Butler, and friends noted his charm.

Their debut as a couple on the red carpet happened in March 2022 at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles.

In May 2022, Gerber and Butler drew attention by sharing a kiss atop the grand staircase of the Metropolitan Museum of Art during the Met Gala. Interestingly, they had opted to walk the red carpet separately.

Not long ago, the pair embarked on a trip to Paris. There, they were captured spending a delightful evening at the Costes restaurant. Gerber's presence in Paris was tied to her involvement in Valentino’s Fall 2023-24 collection runway show at Château de Chantilly, situated in the northern part of the city.

Recently, Butler secured the title of global ambassador for YSL Beauty's new MYSLF men's fragrance.