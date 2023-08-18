 
entertainment
Friday, August 18, 2023
King Charles infuriates Prince Harry with latest move?

King Charles has seemingly sent a strong message to Prince Harry which would likely infuriate the Duke of Sussex, according to reports.

According to a report by GB News, King Charles has appointed Sir Edward Young a Permanent Lord in Waiting.

Sir Edward Young is the man Harry appeared to criticise in his bombshell memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex had accused Sir Edward of trying to stop him from meeting with his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth to discuss the process of him and Meghan quitting their royal duties.

Archie and Lilibet father had further claimed that Sir Edward ensured they lost their security deal with Scotland Yard after they moved to the US.

However, he was one of late Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aides.

The Daily Mail, citing a source, per GB News reported King Charles has great respect for Lord Young and is grateful for all the work he did for his mother Queen Elizabeth, often under great pressure.

Meanwhile, reacting to this appointment royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says King Charles apparently sent a "clear sign" over how he feels towards one of Prince Harry's recent attacks.

