Britney Spears’ memoir could damage her life amid Sam Asghari divorce

Britney Spears’ forthcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, has her lawyers terrified as it could alter the course of her divorce battle with husband Sam Asghari.



Even though the Toxic hitmaker has only written positive things about the aspiring actor in her book, Asghari could use it for his benefit during divorce proceedings.

As reports come that Asghari is threatening Spears to renegotiate their prenup or else he’ll disclose her embarrassing secrets, the singer’s memoir could be used as “leverage.”

Speaking to Radar Online, an insider said that the popstar’s powerhouse attorney, Laura Wasser, is concerned that the manuscript might get leaked before October.

“Britney’s autobiography had a happy ever after. It told the story of how she found love with Sam, and how she viewed him as the one,” the insider revealed.

“It was a real-life fairytale, at least according to the manuscript,” the source added.

But, the source said that “Britney’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, is frightened that the unpublished manuscript could come out before it is re-written and it could be used against her in the divorce.”

“If Britney cheated on Sam, and she is telling a vastly different story in her book, it’s a disaster,” the source said, before listing the benefits Asghari could get.

“Sam could use that as leverage to walk away with a much sweeter deal than he ever could have expected: spousal support, legal fees, a fat hefty payout, and a torn-up prenup.”

“The timing of the split to coincide with the biography is an utter disaster.”

Sam Asghari finds disturbing footage of Britney Spears with male staffer

Meanwhile, TMZ has reported that Sam Asghari has been telling people that he discovered a video featuring his wife Britney Spears in a “compromising position” with a male staffer.

He also allegedly told his pals that Spears asked one of their male employees to film her sans clothes, which led him to file for divorce from her just 14 months post marriage.