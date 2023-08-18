Pink demonstrates support for Britney Spears amid divorce proceedings

Pink displayed her solidarity with Britney Spears in light of the ongoing divorce between the Toxic singer and Sam Asghari.

During a performance on her Summer Carnival tour in Detroit, Michigan, Pink made a subtle alteration to the lyrics of her 2001 hit Don’t Let Me Get Me, which mentions Spears.

Rather than singing the original line, "Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears," Pink sang, "sweet Britney Spears." This change was captured in a video shared on Instagram.

The alteration garnered enthusiastic cheers from the audience, and numerous individuals showed their support in the comments section.

One person commented, "Aww that’s the kind of support she needs." Another chimed in with, "So awesome, love Pink even more for doing that!!"

Page Six corroborated the news on Wednesday that Britney Spears, aged 41, and Sam Asghari, aged 29, were filing for divorce after being married for a year, amidst allegations of infidelity.

According to sources cited by TMZ on Thursday, Asghari alleged that Spears had engaged in a romantic involvement with at least one male staff member at her residence.

Allegedly, Asghari became aware of the infidelity upon discovering footage that depicted the pop star and the staff member in a compromising situation.