Friday, August 18, 2023
Prince Harry receives sweet advice amid rift with royal family

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has been advised to "renounce his rights" of succession amid his rift with royal family days after his official 'HRH' title was removed.

According to the Australian, royal socialite Lady Colin Campbell, best known as Lady C, has advised the Prince saying, "I think it would be a good idea if Harry could renounce his rights of succession to the throne."

The royal expert told GN News host Dan Wootton, per the Australian it would be the "end of the monarchy" if Prince Harry ended up becoming King.

Lady Colin remarks came days after Prince Harry’s 'HRH' title was removed from the official website of the royal family recently.

Prince Harry's 'HRH' title was officially dropped from the royal website three years after stepping back as a senior working royal.

