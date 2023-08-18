6 mountaineers stranded in Concordia, Shigar rescued by Pakistan Army

At least six stranded climbers have been rescued by the Pakistan Army from the mountain ranges of Concordia and Shigar.

The mountaineers, among which five were foreigners, were trapped at the sites since August 17 before the military's teams reached to ensure their safe rescue.

The mountaineers comprised one Polish alpinist Adam with his local guide Muhammad Iqbal stuck at Shigar, and four British climbers namely George Hurst, David Cope, Stephen Ryan, and Darren Corby were stranded at the snow-capped Concordia range.

The mountain range stands at an altitude of about 17,000 feet.

After receiving information regarding the stranded mountaineers, the Pakistan Army took immediate action and began a rescue operation using army aviation helicopters.

All the climbers were rescued in critical condition with severe breathing problems. They were then provided timely medical aid by soldiers at the high altitude following the rescue operation.

The climbers, whose lives were saved, were grateful to Pakistan Army and acknowledged their efforts in the rescue mission.