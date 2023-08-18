 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday, August 18, 2023
By
Zarmeen Zehra

6 mountaineers stranded in Concordia, Shigar rescued by Pakistan Army

By
Zarmeen Zehra

Friday, August 18, 2023

At least six stranded climbers have been rescued by the Pakistan Army from the mountain ranges of Concordia and Shigar.

The mountaineers, among which five were foreigners, were trapped at the sites since August 17 before the military's teams reached to ensure their safe rescue.

The mountaineers comprised one Polish alpinist Adam with his local guide Muhammad Iqbal stuck at Shigar, and four British climbers namely George Hurst, David Cope, Stephen Ryan, and Darren Corby were stranded at the snow-capped Concordia range.

The mountain range stands at an altitude of about 17,000 feet.

After receiving information regarding the stranded mountaineers, the Pakistan Army took immediate action and began a rescue operation using army aviation helicopters.

All the climbers were rescued in critical condition with severe breathing problems. They were then provided timely medical aid by soldiers at the high altitude following the rescue operation.

The climbers, whose lives were saved, were grateful to Pakistan Army and acknowledged their efforts in the rescue mission.

More From Pakistan:

Hassaan Niazi in military's custody for Jinnah House attack trial, court told

Hassaan Niazi in military's custody for Jinnah House attack trial, court told
CJP should form full court to hear NAB amendments case: Justice Mansoor

CJP should form full court to hear NAB amendments case: Justice Mansoor
'Not with forces of darkness': In first cabinet meeting, Kakar expresses strong disapproval of elements harming minorities

'Not with forces of darkness': In first cabinet meeting, Kakar expresses strong disapproval of elements harming minorities
Case filed against UK-based PTI activist Shayan Ali in Islamabad

Case filed against UK-based PTI activist Shayan Ali in Islamabad
'No room for such actions in Islam': Mufti Taqi Usmani deplores Jaranwala violence

'No room for such actions in Islam': Mufti Taqi Usmani deplores Jaranwala violence
'Judge’s wife tortured me daily,' minor housemaid tells police

'Judge’s wife tortured me daily,' minor housemaid tells police
Ali Mardan Domki picked as Balochistan caretaker CM

Ali Mardan Domki picked as Balochistan caretaker CM
Muslims shelter Christians during Jaranwala rampage

Muslims shelter Christians during Jaranwala rampage
Pet chicken paid as fee to lawyer

Pet chicken paid as fee to lawyer
34 nominated, 600 unknown suspects booked after Jaranwala tragedy

34 nominated, 600 unknown suspects booked after Jaranwala tragedy
Cipher case: Imran Khan booked under Official Secrets Act

Cipher case: Imran Khan booked under Official Secrets Act
‘Do not issue NOC for housing societies’, ECP tells Punjab caretaker govt

‘Do not issue NOC for housing societies’, ECP tells Punjab caretaker govt