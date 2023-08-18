Meghan Markle tackling her acting comeback after failing at ‘royal life’

File Footage

Meghan Markle wants to make her acting comeback amid success of her hit series Suits on Netflix as she has failed at her “royal life.”

Speaking of the Duchess of Sussex’s strategic plan to make a huge comeback in Hollywood, an insider told Life & Style that Meghan is “actively” looking for acting roles.

The former actor and her husband Prince Harry has suffered a number of setbacks including the loss of $20 million Spotify deal.

However, after her legal drama recently debuted on Netflix and was loved by millions, it has given Meghan a new hope, the source noted.

“Suits is such a hit in reruns that Meghan’s being told there’s a demand from fans to see her act again,” the insider shared. “She’s excited.”

During the initial years of her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan received a number of offers from big directors, however, she had left her career behind for good.

But with her new will to re-start her career in Hollywood after failing to embrace her life as a royal, Meghan has realized all her good offers have dried up.

She hasn’t lost hope though, the insider said, adding that Meghan is “actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers.”

As for the Duke of Sussex, the insider said he is “100 percent supportive of all of it. Acting is what Meghan knows and what she’s always loved.”