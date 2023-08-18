Taylor Swift rebuilds bond with gal pal Karlie Kloss: ‘They’re closer than ever’

 
Taylor Swift has been working to fix her strained bond with former best friend Karlie Kloss ever since she attended her Eras tour show at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Speaking of their friendship, an insider told Life & Style that whatever the reason behind their rift was, they have left it behind and moved on with their life.

“They’re like sisters,” the insider shared, adding, “And sometimes sisters fight, but they’ve let it go and are closer than ever now.”

Even though the reason behind the fallout between the Anti-Hero hitmaker and the model was never disclosed, some fans of the singer speculate it was because of Kloss' relationship with Scooter Braun.

It was reported that Swift was upset with Kloss after she failed to defend her following the sale for her masters, and that the popstar believed her friend leaked her personal information to Braun.

“Whatever their differences were, that’s all water under the bridge now,” the insider said. “Taylor was very happy to see Karlie at the show.”

“They even chatted afterward and made plans to see each other soon,” the source noted. 

